France v Italy LIVE from 20:45

For French team boss Didier Deschamps, Italy remain "one of the best national teams". For the home side, Kylian Mbappé will once again be the man to beat. According to Deschamps, the new Real striker arrived at the team camp "with a smile" after scoring his first brace for the Madrilenians last weekend. France and Italy will meet in a competitive match for the first time in 16 years. The French have won the last three friendlies.