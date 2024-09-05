Survey in Graz
How the city’s decline can still be halted
The city center of Graz is facing a loss of customers. In order to find effective countermeasures, City Councillor for Economic Affairs Günter Riegler (ÖVP) has now commissioned a study: What do visitors want? More craft businesses or would they prefer chains? More parking spaces or car-free zones?
These are not exactly easy times for city center life: Business is shifting to shopping centers or the online sector, while construction sites in Graz are currently making travel a challenge. City Councillor for Economic Affairs Günter Riegler (ÖVP) has now also recognized this and commissioned a survey. The key question: "What do people who come to the city center want?"
The study was carried out via FH Campus 02 - "in a convincing setting with over 800 respondents", says Riegler. Those 831 people were selected to be representative of the visitor structure, which largely consists of young people under 30. Almost everyone agrees that the basic requirements for an attractive city are cleanliness and safety.
There is also broad agreement on the desire for a wide range of services, from craft businesses to retail chains (61 percent agreement). The same applies to public transport. "Public transport and accessibility are incredibly important, especially in the evening and at weekends," says Astrid Oberzaucher from the Department of Marketing and Sales at FH Campus 02.
Car-free or car-friendly?
But when it comes to mobility, the study also reveals disagreements. "The majority of visitors want good parking facilities, but at the same time many want peace and quiet," says Riegler. For example, almost 40 percent give a school grade of 4 or 5 for parking facilities for cars in Graz - and the proportion is even higher for parking costs. The opposite pole is formed by 45 percent who do not want to come to the city by car in the first place. And then there are a whopping 57 percent who want to stroll around undisturbed without bicycles.
We are doing very well in terms of architecture, appearance and atmosphere. There is dissatisfaction with parking facilities, parking costs, childcare and vacancies.
Astrid Oberzaucher, FH Campus 02
To solve this problem, Riegler's office recently submitted an application for funding for a parking guidance system. Displays at the entrances to the city could guide drivers to free underground parking spaces. "This already exists in other cities, but the application was unfortunately rejected," says Riegler. He is certain that there are enough parking spaces in Graz's garages.
"We have to motivate people to come to the city center," he adds. How can this be achieved? Oberzaucher mentions suggestions such as free public transport, pop-up stores, childcare while shopping or even a comprehensive Graz app. And: "Young people are looking for experiences," says Riegler. As City Councillor for Culture, he is already focusing on events such as LaStrada or the upcoming Aufsteirern Festival and wants to further expand the offer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.