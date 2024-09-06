Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

KLV success story

A rock in the surf for 125 years

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 00:01

Even if it feels to CEO Jürgen Hartinger as if Kärntner Landesversicherung is simply the "oldest start-up company in Carinthia": anyone who has been successful on the market for 125 years has not only experienced a lot, but also has quite a lot of experience under their belt.

comment0 Kommentare

Kärntner Landesversicherung is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. What is it like to work in a company with such a long tradition? "When others complain that some things are outdated in their companies and that it's difficult to break new ground, I like to reply: Fortunately, I work in a totally flexible start-up company! A start-up that's just a bit older," says CEO Jürgen Hartinger with a grin. 

The CEO of the regional insurance company admits: "Of course, we're not really comparable with such a young company. We have completely different structures, different experiences and challenges." But what is certainly comparable is the spirit and the corporate culture. Because: "At Kärntner Landesversicherung, we work with at least as much passion and motivation as if we had just started!"

Preventing poverty since 1899
According to Hartinger, this culture is due not least to the clear mission that Kärntner Landesversicherung has pursued since its foundation in 1899: Preventing poverty. This mission is still the driving force and vision of KLV and its employees today.

Zitat Icon

"Our goal is to ensure that no one in our country will ever again suffer financial hardship due to a stroke of fate."

(Bild: JOST&BAYER)

Jürgen Hartinger, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Kärntner Landesversicherung

Bild: JOST&BAYER

Attractive profession with personal responsibility
Due to the constantly increasing need for pension provision, comprehensive personal support is also becoming increasingly important. This is why Kärntner Landesversicherung is always on the lookout for competent advisors. According to Hartinger, this profession has many positive aspects: "As an insurance advisor, you help to ensure that the lives of others are financially secure. In difficult moments, you offer support and can provide concrete help. It's a great job!".

At the anniversary celebration in July, the employees of Kärntner Landesversicherung celebrated their 125th anniversary. (Bild: Winkler Christian)
At the anniversary celebration in July, the employees of Kärntner Landesversicherung celebrated their 125th anniversary.
(Bild: Winkler Christian)

But other advantages, such as free time management, also make the job attractive. Of course, dealing with this freedom requires qualities such as discipline and good self-organization. However, commitment and hard work are rewarded, as the income in the sales force is absolutely performance-related. At the same time, the employment relationship also offers comprehensive social security, for example in the event of prolonged illness.

Making a career at KLV
In addition to these general advantages of being an insurance consultant, Jürgen Hartinger finds a possible career at Kärntner Landesversicherung particularly attractive: "As the only regional insurance company in Carinthia, we simply know the needs of the people in our state best. At the same time, we have all the decision-makers on site. These short decision-making paths and the opportunity to shape things yourself make a job with us particularly exciting."

All information about Kärntner Landesversicherung, its anniversary and career opportunities can be found at www.karriere.klv.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf