A rock in the surf for 125 years

Making a career at KLV

In addition to these general advantages of being an insurance consultant, Jürgen Hartinger finds a possible career at Kärntner Landesversicherung particularly attractive: "As the only regional insurance company in Carinthia, we simply know the needs of the people in our state best. At the same time, we have all the decision-makers on site. These short decision-making paths and the opportunity to shape things yourself make a job with us particularly exciting."