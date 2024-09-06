KLV success story
A rock in the surf for 125 years
Even if it feels to CEO Jürgen Hartinger as if Kärntner Landesversicherung is simply the "oldest start-up company in Carinthia": anyone who has been successful on the market for 125 years has not only experienced a lot, but also has quite a lot of experience under their belt.
Kärntner Landesversicherung is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. What is it like to work in a company with such a long tradition? "When others complain that some things are outdated in their companies and that it's difficult to break new ground, I like to reply: Fortunately, I work in a totally flexible start-up company! A start-up that's just a bit older," says CEO Jürgen Hartinger with a grin.
The CEO of the regional insurance company admits: "Of course, we're not really comparable with such a young company. We have completely different structures, different experiences and challenges." But what is certainly comparable is the spirit and the corporate culture. Because: "At Kärntner Landesversicherung, we work with at least as much passion and motivation as if we had just started!"
Preventing poverty since 1899
According to Hartinger, this culture is due not least to the clear mission that Kärntner Landesversicherung has pursued since its foundation in 1899: Preventing poverty. This mission is still the driving force and vision of KLV and its employees today.
"Our goal is to ensure that no one in our country will ever again suffer financial hardship due to a stroke of fate."
Jürgen Hartinger, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Kärntner Landesversicherung
Bild: JOST&BAYER
Attractive profession with personal responsibility
Due to the constantly increasing need for pension provision, comprehensive personal support is also becoming increasingly important. This is why Kärntner Landesversicherung is always on the lookout for competent advisors. According to Hartinger, this profession has many positive aspects: "As an insurance advisor, you help to ensure that the lives of others are financially secure. In difficult moments, you offer support and can provide concrete help. It's a great job!".
But other advantages, such as free time management, also make the job attractive. Of course, dealing with this freedom requires qualities such as discipline and good self-organization. However, commitment and hard work are rewarded, as the income in the sales force is absolutely performance-related. At the same time, the employment relationship also offers comprehensive social security, for example in the event of prolonged illness.
Making a career at KLV
In addition to these general advantages of being an insurance consultant, Jürgen Hartinger finds a possible career at Kärntner Landesversicherung particularly attractive: "As the only regional insurance company in Carinthia, we simply know the needs of the people in our state best. At the same time, we have all the decision-makers on site. These short decision-making paths and the opportunity to shape things yourself make a job with us particularly exciting."
All information about Kärntner Landesversicherung, its anniversary and career opportunities can be found at www.karriere.klv.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
