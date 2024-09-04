Karner: “Family reunification practically stopped”

The reason for the increased scrutiny of documents was the suspicion of corruption among Syrian authorities and doubts as to whether birth certificates from Syria were correct. In order to uncover forged documents, DNA tests are now carried out "at the slightest suspicion", according to Karner. The tests will only be carried out in Austrian embassy hospitals or subsequently by Austrian experts in certified laboratories. All document checks are now only carried out by experts. Even certified translations are checked by the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum. According to the Minister, 132 forged documents were discovered during the course of re-examination of applications that had already been approved.