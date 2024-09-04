The revolution is served late

Everything is (still) the same. The revolution in the Women's Champions League will be served up late. In other words, there will be a league phase from the 2025/2026 season - just like for the men. But with only 18 teams. And, of course, with far fewer bonuses. It is still completely unclear how the money will be distributed in the future. A brief look back: It wasn't until 2021/2022 that the women's top flight kicked off and a group stage was introduced. UEFA will pay out a total of 24 million euros to the participants over the course of the tournament.