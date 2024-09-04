Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Women's Champions League

The revolution is served late

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 11:00

Everyone is currently talking about the reform of the Champions League. More games, more money, a new mode with an overall table in the league phase. In short: more fuss! Which begs the question: what about the women's game?

comment0 Kommentare

Everything is (still) the same. The revolution in the Women's Champions League will be served up late. In other words, there will be a league phase from the 2025/2026 season - just like for the men. But with only 18 teams. And, of course, with far fewer bonuses. It is still completely unclear how the money will be distributed in the future. A brief look back: It wasn't until 2021/2022 that the women's top flight kicked off and a group stage was introduced. UEFA will pay out a total of 24 million euros to the participants over the course of the tournament.

Incidentally, this is subsidized by the income from the European men's competitions. In comparison to the men, the women are looking through their fingers. Each of the 36 men's clubs will receive a fixed entry fee of 18.85 million euros in the new format, regardless of their performance. This is a good three million euros more than before (15.64 million euros).

Barcelona are the reigning Champions League winners and are therefore seeded for the group stage. (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Bildbyran/ Ludvig Thunman)
Barcelona are the reigning Champions League winners and are therefore seeded for the group stage.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Bildbyran/ Ludvig Thunman)

While the women currently only receive 400,000 euros for making it into the group stage. "Nothing has happened for years, that doesn't really fit in with inflation," says St. Pölten's former women's boss Willi Schmaus, who continues to act as an advisor to the "Wolves". And will start the qualifiers with the domestic series double winners on Wednesday in Tsakulbo, Georgia, against Neftçi Baku (Ase). Like so many others, only defending champions Barcelona and the top trio of Chelsea, Lyon and Bayern with team mainstay Zadrazil are guaranteed a place in the main competition.

Zadrazil (on the ball) is guaranteed a place in the Champions League with Bayern. (Bild: Annegret Hilse)
Zadrazil (on the ball) is guaranteed a place in the Champions League with Bayern.
(Bild: Annegret Hilse)

Speaking of competitions: a kind of Europa League will be added from 2025. There is no name for it yet. Unfortunately, women's soccer is only a side event at UEFA...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf