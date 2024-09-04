Women's Champions League
The revolution is served late
Everyone is currently talking about the reform of the Champions League. More games, more money, a new mode with an overall table in the league phase. In short: more fuss! Which begs the question: what about the women's game?
Everything is (still) the same. The revolution in the Women's Champions League will be served up late. In other words, there will be a league phase from the 2025/2026 season - just like for the men. But with only 18 teams. And, of course, with far fewer bonuses. It is still completely unclear how the money will be distributed in the future. A brief look back: It wasn't until 2021/2022 that the women's top flight kicked off and a group stage was introduced. UEFA will pay out a total of 24 million euros to the participants over the course of the tournament.
Incidentally, this is subsidized by the income from the European men's competitions. In comparison to the men, the women are looking through their fingers. Each of the 36 men's clubs will receive a fixed entry fee of 18.85 million euros in the new format, regardless of their performance. This is a good three million euros more than before (15.64 million euros).
While the women currently only receive 400,000 euros for making it into the group stage. "Nothing has happened for years, that doesn't really fit in with inflation," says St. Pölten's former women's boss Willi Schmaus, who continues to act as an advisor to the "Wolves". And will start the qualifiers with the domestic series double winners on Wednesday in Tsakulbo, Georgia, against Neftçi Baku (Ase). Like so many others, only defending champions Barcelona and the top trio of Chelsea, Lyon and Bayern with team mainstay Zadrazil are guaranteed a place in the main competition.
Speaking of competitions: a kind of Europa League will be added from 2025. There is no name for it yet. Unfortunately, women's soccer is only a side event at UEFA...
