TV comeback
Johanna Setzer returns after baby break
After around one and a half years, the time has come again: "Café Puls" presenter Johanna Setzer is returning to the studio after her well-deserved baby break.
From Monday, September 23, she will take her place on the breakfast couch again and start the day together with fellow presenter Jakob Glanzner and the Austrians at 5:30 a.m. on PULS 4 & JOYN.
"That's where the humor runs"
A reunion that the presenter is particularly looking forward to: "As weird as it sounds: I'm looking forward to sleeping in with 'Café Puls'! I'm finally sleeping through the hours before the show, because the last 18 months have unfortunately been sleepless. My little one has never slept through the night and usually wakes me up every two to three hours. And of course I'm looking forward to the relaxed team behind the show. From the director to the colleagues in make-up: the fun starts backstage at 4 a.m. and I really missed that."
20th anniversary
But that's not all: Johanna Setzer isn't just celebrating her couch comeback. With her return, she is celebrating her 20th anniversary together with Austria's first breakfast television show "Café Puls". "I am delighted that 'Café Puls', my first show baby, has developed so sensationally and has become a serious, reliable, young adult," says Setzer about the joint anniversary and continues: "Starting a show in Austria from the very beginning and presenting it for 20 years makes me proud and I can only thank all viewers for their many years of loyalty."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.