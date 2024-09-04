NEOS want to extend the time in elementary school

Greens for "mixed" classes

They also complained that Vienna's schools were becoming increasingly segregated. Parents would try anything to get their child a place at their preferred school. This is understandable. However, those parents who know the system, speak the language and have contacts have a clear advantage over those who do not have this knowledge, said the Greens. As a result, hardly any children in some primary school classes speak German as their first language. However, kindergartens and schools should be socially and economically mixed.