Tim Burton’s big moment on the “Walk of Fame”

"The greatest of all"

Winona Ryder paid tribute to the director, saying that Burton was the greatest for her. Giving him this star was like pinning a medal to Mount Everest, said the actress. Burton's friendship was a "huge gift". When she first met him during the filming of "Beetlejuice", she was a "strange child", but he gave her self-confidence and encouraged her to stay true to herself and be unconventional. Burton understands the outsiders and oddballs and celebrates them in his films.