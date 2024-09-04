With Monica Bellucci
Tim Burton’s big moment on the “Walk of Fame”
Loud applause on the "Walk of Fame" for Tim Burton: The director of films such as "Beetlejuice", "Edward with the Scissorhands", "Alice in Wonderland" and "Batman" was celebrated in the heart of Hollywood with a star on the famous sidewalk. Burton was accompanied by his girlfriend Monica Bellucci.
In front of numerous spectators, photographers and celebrity guests, the 66-year-old filmmaker unveiled the 2788th star plaque on the "Walk of Fame".
This was a very special honor, said Burton, visibly moved. As a child, he took the bus from neighboring Burbank, where he grew up, to Hollywood Boulevard. At first, he believed that the star plaques with the names of famous people were their gravestones. Back then, he also rummaged through the surrounding book and costume stores, the director said at the tribute.
Stormy celebrations
Burton brought his partner, Italian actress Monica Bellucci, to the ceremony.
Hollywood stars Michael Keaton (72) and Winona Ryder (52) were also celebrated enthusiastically. They had walked the red carpet with Burton at the opening of the Venice Film Festival the previous week. Under his direction, they star in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", the sequel to the 1988 cult horror comedy "Beetlejuice".
Keaton, who plays a poltergeist in the film, made a total of five films with Burton, including "Batman" and "Batman Returns". As a guest speaker, Keaton enthused about his long friendship and collaboration with Burton. The director had strange ideas that he never understood at first, the actor joked. But in the end, true art always emerges. He thanked Burton for casting him as Batman, against resistance in Hollywood, because no one else had trusted a comedy actor to play this superhero role.
"The greatest of all"
Winona Ryder paid tribute to the director, saying that Burton was the greatest for her. Giving him this star was like pinning a medal to Mount Everest, said the actress. Burton's friendship was a "huge gift". When she first met him during the filming of "Beetlejuice", she was a "strange child", but he gave her self-confidence and encouraged her to stay true to herself and be unconventional. Burton understands the outsiders and oddballs and celebrates them in his films.
Burton began his career as an animator at the Walt Disney Studios and has a penchant for characters from the world of comics and fairy tales. His films are usually quirky and creepy, with comic and morbid accents.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
