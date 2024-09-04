Bitter Olympic exit
Shitstorm after drama: “Most people have no idea”
Eventing rider Lea Siegl spoke to the "Krone" for the first time about the drama at the Games in Paris and the thousands of negative comments: "Unfortunately, most of them have no idea."
"I digested it relatively quickly, you can't change it," says Lea Siegl. However, when the "Krone" asked questions, the 25-year-old Upper Austrian revealed her feelings. "There was so much emptiness in my head, but at the same time I had so many questions about what could be wrong with him," Siegl recalls on July 26, when she was excluded from the Olympic Games because her horse Fighting Line showed irregularities in the health test.
"To this day it is inexplicable, all the vets have confirmed that he has nothing wrong," says Siegl, who does not want to say anything about the decision-makers. But she has a very clear message for others. As is so often the case in equestrian sport, Siegl was also hit by a shitstorm after the Olympic drama. "There were 2000 comments on social media, all of them negative. Unfortunately, most of them have no idea," says the rider from Hargelsberg.
"There are black sheep, but ..."
She continues: "Yes, there are black sheep, but most of them care more about the horse than themselves. They have physios, the most expensive equipment, nutritionists, enjoy a wellness program. People don't realize that we do everything for our horses!"
