Shitstorm after drama: “Most people have no idea”

"To this day it is inexplicable, all the vets have confirmed that he has nothing wrong," says Siegl, who does not want to say anything about the decision-makers. But she has a very clear message for others. As is so often the case in equestrian sport, Siegl was also hit by a shitstorm after the Olympic drama. "There were 2000 comments on social media, all of them negative. Unfortunately, most of them have no idea," says the rider from Hargelsberg.