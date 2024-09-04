Constantly nagging neighbor grabbed by the collar

Violence with words

The 32-year-old therefore has to answer to the court on Tuesday for coercion and assault. He only pleaded partially guilty to the charges and said: "I only defended myself because she had already coerced me several times." When asked by the judge what he meant by that, the defendant vented: "You can use violence not only with blows, but also with words. I was often beaten with words by my neighbor." On the evening in question, she also insulted him as a drug-addicted idiot. Of course, he shouldn't have grabbed the neighbor by the collar. But he had neither pushed the woman against the wall nor against a hedge, thereby injuring her.