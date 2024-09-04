They deliver the best information to people’s homes

"This job keeps me mentally and physically fit. You drive the car every day, but carefully and very precisely, you're constantly on the move getting in and out of the car, you have to think a lot!" says the trained bricklayer at 3.30 a.m. at the warehouse in Gmünd, where the newspapers are waiting for him, which he then delivers straight away to the Burgwiese, Unterkreuschlach, Oberkreuschlach and Treffenboden areas. "There are 100 copies in total," says the 81-year-old during the journey; Pontasch suddenly jumps out of his Fiat Panda to put the first "Krone" in the mailbox - only 99 left! The