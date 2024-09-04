Newspaper deliverers
They deliver the best information to people’s homes
To mark Newspaper Deliverers' Day, the "Krone" accompanied Georg Pontasch, who has been delivering newspapers for 35 years and shows that the job is not always easy. Like many other deliverers, the 81-year-old is passionate about his job.
The alarm clock rings at 2.50 am. A rather unusual time to get up and start the day. But not for Georg Pontasch. Because the Eisentratten native makes sure that "Krone" readers get their newspaper on time for breakfast. And he's 81 years old!
"This job keeps me mentally and physically fit. You drive the car every day, but carefully and very precisely, you're constantly on the move getting in and out of the car, you have to think a lot!" says the trained bricklayer at 3.30 a.m. at the warehouse in Gmünd, where the newspapers are waiting for him, which he then delivers straight away to the Burgwiese, Unterkreuschlach, Oberkreuschlach and Treffenboden areas. "There are 100 copies in total," says the 81-year-old during the journey; Pontasch suddenly jumps out of his Fiat Panda to put the first "Krone" in the mailbox - only 99 left! The
Delivery is not always safe
And from this point at the latest, it becomes clear that what the Liesertaler does every day is anything but a matter of course. The 30-kilometre route that the passionate gardener covers every day in the early hours of the morning is not for the faint-hearted - especially not in winter. "I often have to drive backwards, it's steep, narrow, winding and wild. Driving downhill is especially not fun when it's slippery!" says the delivery driver.
The journey progresses quickly. There is one goal: "I want to have all the newspapers delivered by six o'clock, six thirty at the latest!" After all, some readers are already waiting hard for the latest edition.
Love of the job despite hostility
But how does Pontasch deal with criticism? "Most people understand if the newspaper is missing or late due to weather or illness. But I also have to reckon with verbal abuse on the street. But I love this work and do my best. It's just fun!" says the 81-year-old, who has been supplying readers with the "Krone" for 35 years now.
And when will the cheerful pensioner stop? Not at all, because "As long as I'm allowed to get in the car, I'll be delivering newspapers - even when I'm 100 years old."
Hundreds of Carinthians work every day (really EVERY day) to ensure that you, dear readers, get the best news. On your cell phone, TV set, computer - and above all in our flagship, the printed "Krone". And none of the departments can achieve anything without the others. It is a concerted and passionate interplay between editorial, marketing, printing, sales and delivery.
These men and women, whom we are focusing on today on "Delivery Staff Day" by accompanying one of them, Georg Pontasch, and putting him in the spotlight, are the backbone of a daily newspaper as we offer it: delivered to your doorstep, ideally every day of the year, whatever the weather. And preferably before breakfast.
For my part, I like it when my mailbox rattles in the early hours of the day because the delivery person has slammed it shut. Then I know that everything went well. As has always been the case, because in the almost 41 years since the "Kärntner Krone" was founded, we have appeared every day, with the exception of rare double holidays
But even for me there can be days without a newspaper. Because "my" deliverer is out of action. Yes, we are all only human, thank God. My colleagues make every effort to find a replacement. And also to find new deliverers. It's not the easiest job - see the report - but it can also be fulfilling and obviously keeps you fit!
Thanks again Georg and everyone else!
