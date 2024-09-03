Condensed milk, coffee filters and sauerkraut are having a hard time

Items such as condensed milk, coffee creamers and coffee filter bags could also have a hard time in the future. Reconstructionists and baby boomers each account for two thirds of sales, but millennials and iBrains only account for a good 10 percent. According to the study, filter coffee is brewed much less frequently in younger households. Canned sauerkraut and red cabbage are also less popular, with just over 15 percent of sales coming from millennials and iBrains.