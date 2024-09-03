The Vienna Night Run brings Vienna’s Ringstrasse to life

The starter package includes a bonus booklet with vouchers and a erste bank vienna night run long-sleeved running shirt. In addition, one mangrove tree will be planted per participant in cooperation with blue life.

Mangrove forests are among the most productive, resilient and adaptable ecosystems on earth and can bind three to five times more CO2 than terrestrial forests.

If participants choose not to wear a long-sleeved running shirt, a second mangrove tree will also be planted.

Further information about the Vienna Night Run can be found here.