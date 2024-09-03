Take part & win
The Vienna Night Run brings Vienna’s Ringstrasse to life
On September 26, Vienna's Ringstrasse will once again be transformed into a place of joy for runners. At the 18th edition of the Vienna Night Run, participants will complete the 5 km Ringstrasse for a good cause and with the "crown" you can win 100 starting places and more.
It's hard to imagine a more beautiful running route. Five kilometers on the Ringstrasse, past the great sights of Vienna. Start at the Natural History Museum, past the Burgtheater, City Hall, University and Votive Church, then via Franz-Josefs-Kai back onto the Ring, along the Stadtpark and to the finish just after the State Opera. All in a wonderful night-time atmosphere.
This wonderful experience is offered by the 18th Vienna Night Run on September 26, where the focus is more on enjoying the beautiful scenery than chasing top times. This also applies after the run, when you might want to treat yourself to a well-earned drink at one of the many food stands in the finish area on Heldenplatz and reflect on your experience with friends.
We Run Green
The starter package includes a bonus booklet with vouchers and a erste bank vienna night run long-sleeved running shirt. In addition, one mangrove tree will be planted per participant in cooperation with blue life.
Mangrove forests are among the most productive, resilient and adaptable ecosystems on earth and can bind three to five times moreCO2 than terrestrial forests.
If participants choose not to wear a long-sleeved running shirt, a second mangrove tree will also be planted.
Further information about the Vienna Night Run can be found here.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you can now take part in this very special run without paying the entry fee. The "Krone" is giving away 100 starting places for the Vienna Night Run on September 26 (starting time from 8.15 pm). This includes four very special VIP tickets for the event, which you can also win. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is September 9, 09:00.
