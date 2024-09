Drunk man waving a gun around on the market square

Especially in these times, it is no longer a joke if you suddenly see a person with a firearm at an event - there is probably broad agreement on this in the Waldviertel. Passers-by were very frightened in the run-up to the open air concert on the market square in Hoheneich in the district of Gmünd when a heavily intoxicated man suddenly appeared on the market square early on Saturday evening waving a firearm around.