The new school year starts with old construction sites

On Monday, school started for 245,000 Viennese pupils, for more than 20,000 of them for the first time. 24 children in class 1C at the Alte Donau elementary school also started a new chapter in their lives. Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos), Arno Langmeier and local councillor Pia Wieninger (SPÖ) visited the excited pupils at the start of school.