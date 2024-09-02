Press comments on Monza
“Result that Max accepts with open arms”
A Charles Leclerc who makes thousands of Ferrari fans cheer at his home circuit, a Lando Norris who, despite pole position, has to admit defeat to his team-mate Oscar Piastri and a Max Verstappen who can't get past P6 ... The press comments on the Monza Grand Prix:
ITALY:
"Tuttosport:
"Leclerc triumph, Ferrari delirium: the Reds go crazy at Monza."
"La Gazzetta dello Sport ":
"A Ferrari roar in the stands during 14 infinitely long and unforgettable laps. The (roar) of the fans of the 'prancing horse' that propelled Charles Leclerc and the red car to a stunning victory in the Italian Grand Prix ahead of the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at Monza. The Monegasque and the Maranello team took the plunge, forgoing a second stop to prevail over the highly-favored McLaren, which seemed to have the race under control with Piastri."
"La Repubblica:
"Ferrari and Leclerc: double 10. The team and the Monegasque were the protagonists of a masterpiece of strategy."
GREAT BRITAIN:
"Daily Mail:
"Lando Norris took a bit of the lead from Max Verstappen, but it could have been more in Charles Leclerc's Ferrari win at the Italian Grand Prix."
"The Guardian:
"Norris was unable to take maximum advantage of championship leader Max Verstappen's poor weekend, finishing only sixth. (...) That means Norris was only able to make up eight points on Verstappen, who leads by 62 points. That is a result that the Red Bull driver should accept with open arms."
NETHERLANDS:
"AD:
"Max Verstappen only played a supporting role at Monza. It was a strategic battle between McLaren and Ferrari, which was won by the strategists of the home team. Charles Leclerc made the whole of Italy happy, Verstappen only finished sixth."
SWITZERLAND:
"Tages-Anzeiger ":
"The Monegasque wins his seventh Formula 1 race, the daring tactics have paid off in full - the ecstasy in the stands discharges accordingly. As Leclerc crosses the finish line, the Tifosi are beside themselves; as he stands on the podium, tens of thousands in red cheer him on, giant Ferrari flags stretched over their heads. People have often made fun of Ferrari's failed strategies, but this Sunday everything worked out for the team from Maranello."
"Blick ":
"In the end, it's McLaren versus Ferrari! And the Italians are taking full risks in their home race: when the Leclerc/Sainz duo are in front, they opt for a one-stop strategy. It remains exciting until the end. And that is rewarded."
SPAIN:
"Mundo deportivo:
"Leclerc destroys McLaren and Monza goes crazy. The F1 engines could not be heard through the noise. The cheers of the Italian 'tifosi' were enormous."
"Sport ":
"Leclerc wins with Ferrari and unleashes the madness at Monza. The Briton (Lando Norris) missed a great opportunity to upset Verstappen in the standings. The leader salvaged a damage-limiting sixth place in the Red Bull in a very difficult race."
"As:
"Leclerc makes Monza explode at McLaren's hara-kiri."
FRANCE:
"L'Équipe:
"Max Verstappen can console himself with the point for the fastest lap, (...), in the end he only loses eight points as the world championship leader. The Red Bull driver had to make do with a pale race in Italy and did what he could."
"Le Parisien ":
"If Charles Leclerc had to choose two races he wanted to win before the start of the season, he would probably have named Monaco and Monza. The Monegasque had won his home race. This Sunday, at the Italian GP of Formula 1, he doubled the stakes in Ferrari country, in front of raving tifosi in the 'temple of speed'."
"Le Figaro": "The perfect coup by Leclerc, Verstappen and Red Bull suffer."
GERMANY:
"Bild ":
"Ferrari sensation thanks to tactical trick! Italy sees red!"
"SZ ":
"Red beats papaya"
