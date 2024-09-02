“Result that Max accepts with open arms”

"La Gazzetta dello Sport ":

"A Ferrari roar in the stands during 14 infinitely long and unforgettable laps. The (roar) of the fans of the 'prancing horse' that propelled Charles Leclerc and the red car to a stunning victory in the Italian Grand Prix ahead of the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at Monza. The Monegasque and the Maranello team took the plunge, forgoing a second stop to prevail over the highly-favored McLaren, which seemed to have the race under control with Piastri."