50 years of Blondie: Between underground & pop Olympus

New York City in the 1970s was a mangy metropolis on the verge of collapse: there were dozens of porn cinemas around the busy Times Square and no one was thinking about the thin glass skyscrapers in which the billionaires at the southern end of Central Park live today. It was in this climate in the late summer and fall of 1974 that Blondie and frontwoman Debbie Harry, who would later become a cult band, emerged on the club scene.