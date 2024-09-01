A lesson for "traffic lights"
The triumph of the extremes in eastern Germany
What had been expected in the run-up to the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia came true on Sunday. More than 40 percent of the votes in the two federal states went to populists from the far-right AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht's BSW. Voters thus gave politicians a difficult task.
For the first time, the AfD is the strongest party after a state election. In Thuringia, the far-right party achieved this by a large margin ahead of the CDU. In Saxony, it fought a neck-and-neck race with the CDU. However, due to a lack of partners, it is unlikely to govern in any of the federal states.
Not least because Wagenknecht, a former member of the Left Party, does not want to work with the AfD under any circumstances. She does not want to be lumped together with the party, which has been classified as right-wing extremist in both Thuringia and Saxony by the respective Office for the Protection of the Constitution.
The BSW itself does not fit into any known category. Wagenknecht takes a similar line to the AfD on limiting migration and rejecting military aid for Ukraine (a kind of "AfD light"), but is more to the left when it comes to social and economic policy. According to opinion pollsters, the BSW tends to live off left-wing voters - while the AfD can count on a considerable percentage of supporters with staunchly right-wing views.
Broadsides against the traffic light coalition in Berlin
What they both have in common, however, is their self-image as "against the parties up there". They fired sharp broadsides against those in power, in particular against the traffic light coalition in Berlin. Both the AfD and BSW deny it almost any suitability for solving problems. They paint the state of the country in the darkest colors and offer themselves as saviors. "Our country is not in good shape," was already stated in the BSW founding manifesto.
In addition, 34 years after the unification of the GDR and West Germany, frustration is running high. In an ARD survey, three out of four respondents in both Saxony and Thuringia said that politics and the economy were still too heavily dominated by West Germans and that East Germans were still "second-class citizens" in many places.
For her part, Wagenknecht said during the election campaign that the BSW had run "so that the people who want to protest are angry, so that the people who want change have a serious alternative that they can vote for and that really changes things in their interests and puts pressure on the federal parties".
Both parties reinforce doubts about the "system"
The AfD and BSW each reinforced doubts about the "system", parliamentary processes, conventional media and freedom of opinion in their own way. AfD leader Björn Höcke spoke of "cartel party rule" and "bought" media at the end of the election campaign on Saturday. It "doesn't matter what you vote for", all parties "dissolve our Germany like a bar of soap under a jet of water", he declared. Only the AfD is different.
Without a partner, however, the AfD is left with only the opposition. The BSW, on the other hand, could soon be in a position to prove itself in government. Before that, however, oil and water would have to be combined, so to speak: The potential partner CDU is sometimes miles away from BSW positions ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.