The triumph of the extremes in eastern Germany

Broadsides against the traffic light coalition in Berlin

What they both have in common, however, is their self-image as "against the parties up there". They fired sharp broadsides against those in power, in particular against the traffic light coalition in Berlin. Both the AfD and BSW deny it almost any suitability for solving problems. They paint the state of the country in the darkest colors and offer themselves as saviors. "Our country is not in good shape," was already stated in the BSW founding manifesto.