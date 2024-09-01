Bull resurrection
From hell to seventh heaven!
At the beginning of May, the Bulls' mood had finally hit rock bottom.As the unblemished leaders of the Bundesliga, Rapid await in Hütteldorf on Sunday (17). The mood is now completely different.
Not even four months ago, Salzburg felt like they were in hell. The Bulls failed to take advantage of Sturm's slip-up (1:1 against Hartberg) and missed their very last chance to win the league title. In Hüteldorf, the team from Mozartstadt put in an appalling performance that resulted in a 2-0 defeat against Rapid. The players crept onto the coach with their heads hanging down. The mood was completely in the cellar ...
Since then, hardly a stone has been left unturned. The tips of the Salzburgers' noses are pointing upwards. "It's a lot of fun when everyone is one hundred percent focused," said central defender Samson Baidoo recently. This focus has been noticeable at national level as well as at international level.
Pep Lijnders' squad got off to a flawless start and want to continue in the same vein going into the international break. On Sunday (17), Rapid will be waiting for the Bulls - new signings Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark are not yet eligible to play - and they will be looking to spit in the soup just like at the beginning of May.
Stefan Maierhofer, who played for both clubs, believes the same. "The name Salzburg is motivation enough," says the "Major". Despite the rivalry, the 42-year-old says: "The fact that Rapid can be in the Youth League for the first time thanks to Salzburg is a huge thing. They can only say thank you." And he adds with a laugh: "Maybe that's why Rapid has flowers ready for Salzburg."
The home fans definitely have a hot atmosphere in store at the Allianz Stadium. But that should inspire the Bulls. "We want to use this energy and take three points here too," says Maurits Kjaergaard, who has been called up for the Danish senior national team for the first time. Kamil Piatkowski returns to the Poland squad.
It gets brutal at the back
The schedule for the league phase of the Champions League has also been finalized since Saturday. Sparta Prague await on September 18. The Czechs are one of four "smaller" clubs awaiting the Bulls at the start. But it will be brutal at the back: Leverkusen, PSG, Real Madrid - at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 22 January - and Atlético will face Amar Dedic and Co. in succession, meaning the Bulls will have to be busy in the first four rounds. Otherwise, progressing to the knockout phase is hardly feasible.
