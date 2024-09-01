From hell to seventh heaven!

It gets brutal at the back

The schedule for the league phase of the Champions League has also been finalized since Saturday. Sparta Prague await on September 18. The Czechs are one of four "smaller" clubs awaiting the Bulls at the start. But it will be brutal at the back: Leverkusen, PSG, Real Madrid - at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 22 January - and Atlético will face Amar Dedic and Co. in succession, meaning the Bulls will have to be busy in the first four rounds. Otherwise, progressing to the knockout phase is hardly feasible.