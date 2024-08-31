The ÖVP ministers’ billions of euros

The Minister of Economic Affairs and Labor states that in view of the potential outlined above, it is possible to quickly create further budgetary leeway. "Also through measures for strict budget implementation and by avoiding expensive but unsustainable decisions shortly before the election in a free play of forces." In terms of labor market policy, the aim is still to get people into work more quickly and provide incentives for full-time work. "Work is the best safeguard against the risk of poverty. This is how we ensure the long-term stability of our welfare state."