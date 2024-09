In figures: A look at the Tyrolean population

Tyrol's population is growing. This is shown by the latest provincial statistics for 2024, which once again come up with some interesting figures. 775,970 people were living in Tirol as of January 1, 2024 - an increase of 0.6 percent compared to the previous year (see also chart below). 18.7 percent of them do not have Austrian citizenship. Most of the foreigners are Germans and nationals of other EU countries. The next largest share is made up of nationals of the Yugoslavian successor states (2.6% of the total population) and Turks (1.5%).