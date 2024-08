Professional fire department frees baby from hot car

The professional fire department and the police arrived and had to act quickly. Because at temperatures above 30 degrees in the shade, a car quickly heats up extremely in the blazing sun, which can quickly put small children's lives at risk due to dehydration. So the rescuers decided not to use a gentle method of opening the car, but the quickest: they expertly smashed a side window, quickly lifted the frightened baby out of the car and handed her over to the emergency services. All's well that ends well. Thanks to the rescuers!