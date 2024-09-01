The literary fall starts with a derailment

The "herbert complex" celebrates success

And it seems only logical to explain an analysis of the everyday shift to the right with the lurching of social democracy, the original political home of the "common man". What follows is a frighteningly dense sequence of scandals and misconduct - both on the big stage of politics (from the Schmid chats to the Benko bankruptcy) and in the everyday lives of "ordinary" people (from femicides to verbal excesses on social media). All of this favors the "herbert complex", as Köck describes the rightward shift of voters directly into the arms of Herbert Kickl - and, in his eyes, also makes them deaf and blind to the many transgressions of the FPÖ.