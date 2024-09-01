Author Thomas Köck
The literary fall starts with a derailment
The Austrian author and playwright Thomas Köck has spent a year keeping a record of the political escalations in Austria and Germany. The result is the book "Chronik einer laufenden Entgleisung", with which both the Literaturhaus Graz and the Schauspielhaus are opening the season.
The daily records of political and socio-political misconduct and scandals in Austria and Germany, which the author and playwright Thomas Köck spent a whole year recording and has now published in his book "Chronicle of an Ongoing Derailment", begin with the fatal number reversal in the election of the new SPÖ leader on June 5, 2023. The Upper Austrian-born playwright, who is currently one of the most frequently performed German-language authors in Austrian theaters, was commissioned to write this diary by the theaters in Graz and Vienna, where this year's season will also open with a dramatization of the text.
The "herbert complex" celebrates success
And it seems only logical to explain an analysis of the everyday shift to the right with the lurching of social democracy, the original political home of the "common man". What follows is a frighteningly dense sequence of scandals and misconduct - both on the big stage of politics (from the Schmid chats to the Benko bankruptcy) and in the everyday lives of "ordinary" people (from femicides to verbal excesses on social media). All of this favors the "herbert complex", as Köck describes the rightward shift of voters directly into the arms of Herbert Kickl - and, in his eyes, also makes them deaf and blind to the many transgressions of the FPÖ.
However, this book becomes really exciting when Köck adds historical and sociological explanations to his mere notes and, in the style of Didier Eribon, introduces the often overlooked class issue into the discourse on the appeal of the political fringes.
No attempts at a solution
However, Köck does not have any real attempts at a solution - and if he does, then only in a very satirical tone: for example, he raises the question of whether Austria should be placed under special UN administration, "a kind of European national park in the heart of Europe, where people live but simply cannot be left to their own devices". You can smile at this for a moment, but this whole book is actually a great expression of despair and helplessness.
Styrian Autumn of Literature
Countless readings and literary events are planned throughout Styria this fall - here is a small selection:
- Literaturhaus Graz: local hero Ulrike Haidacher presents her second novel "Malibu Orande" on September 17, followed by Kurt Palm (September 24), Cordula Simon and Barbara Zemann (September 25), Arno Geiger (October 1) and Clemens J. Setz (October 3). Guests at the "Out of Joint" festival (8-10.10.) include Robert Menasse and Paul Lendvai, while Austrofred (21.10.) and Monika Helfer (22.10.) will also be performing.
- kunsthaus muerz: A two-day symposium is dedicated to the German-Romanian Nobel Prize for Literature winner Herta Müller in Mürzzuschlag - the highlight is a reading by the author herself (21.9.). Even before that, cabaret artist Thomas Maurer presents his Kafka evening (12.9.) and Stefanie Sargnagel also comes (13.11.).
- Graz City Libraries: The Graz City Libraries kick off the fall with a reading by David Schalk on September 4. Doris Knecht (26.9.), Helga Kromb-Kolb (24.9.) and Martina Parker (3.10.) are also on the program
- Buchhandlung Plautz: Thomas Sautner will be a guest in Gleisdorf on September 19 and Arno Geiger on October 2.
- Die Wasnerin: Bachmann Prize winner Birgit Birnbacher will be a guest at the Literaturhotel in Bad Aussee on September 14. Domenika Meindl will also be presenting her novel about overtourism in Ausseerland on 24 October.
- Stieglerhaus: There are also literary highlights in St. Stefan ob Stainz - including Norbert Gstrein (27.9.) and Verena Roßbacher (29.9.).
Thomas Köck opens the Graz Literaturhaus season with a reading from this book on September 7. The reading will take place at Schauspielhaus Graz, where the dramatization of the text will also celebrate its world premiere on 22 September.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
