A successful alpine summer comes to an end

But one thing casts an ever-lengthening shadow over the Alps from season to season: the increase in encounters between wolves and livestock. "The wolf is actually the biggest worry for us alpine farmers. Every kill is one too many and causes concern, but this year the number of kills was not that high. But what really worries us are the kills of large animals." Türtscher fears that more and more farmers may refrain from letting their cows into the mountains for fear of wolf predation. What's more, the visits of the predator also get to the herdsmen and not least the surviving animals: "The herd becomes restless, animals fall off in panic," explains Türtscher. That's why it's very clear to him: "It's not the wolf that's in danger, but traditional alpine farming in Vorarlberg."