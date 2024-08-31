Carinthian songs resounded at the Golden Gate Bridge

"We had been preparing for this trip for months," says organizer Eva Hoffmann. Like the three choirmasters Bernhard Wolfsgruber, Doris Aichholzer and Florian Pirolt, she accompanied the 53 singers to California. "There was a successful crowdfunding campaign to finance the trip. And many sponsors supported us," says Hoffmann. The first port of call was San Francisco. There was a concert in Grace Cathedral. Hoffmann: "We also met the Austrian consul there."