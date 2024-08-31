Concerts in the USA
Carinthian songs resounded at the Golden Gate Bridge
The Carinthian State Youth Choir spent two and a half weeks in California. They sang several concerts there and of course visited all the sights.
"We had been preparing for this trip for months," says organizer Eva Hoffmann. Like the three choirmasters Bernhard Wolfsgruber, Doris Aichholzer and Florian Pirolt, she accompanied the 53 singers to California. "There was a successful crowdfunding campaign to finance the trip. And many sponsors supported us," says Hoffmann. The first port of call was San Francisco. There was a concert in Grace Cathedral. Hoffmann: "We also met the Austrian consul there."
Then they went to Visalia in the Central Valley: "There we were hosted by the families of a choir friend." The trip to Sequoia National Park with its giant sequoia trees was exciting. "It takes twelve singers to hug one of these trees," says Hoffmann.
We are all very grateful that we were given this great opportunity to be part of this really exciting trip across the pond.
Christina Rukavina, Sängerin
California choir taught to yodel
The choir also visited San Diego, just on the border with Mexico. "There we taught the singers of the San Diego Chorus of Sweet Adelines how to yodel," says the organizer.
In return, the state youth choir members learned the typical American barbershop harmonies. Singer Christina Rukavina: "It was a very exciting time. Among other things, we also sang Carinthian songs at the Golden Gate Bridge." And they also sweated a lot - in temperatures of up to 43 degrees, reports the young singer. The next time the provincial youth choir can be heard is on October 5 (7.30 pm) at the CMA Ossiach.
