Altach vs. Austria – LIVE from 5pm
5th round in the domestic Bundesliga: SCR Altach host Vienna Austria. The game kicks off at 5pm, we will report live (ticker below).
Seven points from the last three rounds: After a false start in the Bundesliga, Vienna's Austria have got into their stride. With an away win at SCR Altach on Sunday (5 pm), the fourth-placed favorites want to stay in the lead after the 5th round. The team from Vorarlberg are sixth and have one point less to their name. They can go into the match well rested due to their early ÖFB Cup exit, while the Viennese team made it to the 3rd round with great difficulty on Wednesday.
Austria did not cover themselves in glory in the 3:2 win in Oedt. Only a converted foul penalty by Manfred Fischer after the equalizer in the 83rd minute secured their progress. The captain had only been substituted at the break and many of the regulars were rested. The starting line-up was changed in eight positions compared to the 2:1 home win against LASK in the league.
Defensive star Aleksandar Dragovic did not play at all. Altach coach Joachim Standfest identified the former Austrian international as an important building block in the Austria game. "He's the king transfer when you think of his fantastic career and the fact that he alone earns as much as three or four players together with us. He has charisma, brings a lot of stability and routine. You can tell that Austria have a lot more conviction in the game with him."
This is not the only reason why the guests' transfer policy must be considered a success. With Maurice Malone and Nik Prelec, two players who have been among the best strikers in the league in the past will be attacking in FAK kit. "Austria have certainly become stronger offensively, have players with quality and pace up front, they can also make substitutions," said Standfest. But his squad has enough strengths. "We've recently had a very good defense that can absorb a lot. We will put up a good fight, we don't just want to annoy them, we want to do better than them," emphasized Standfest.
The Viennese also want the three points. "It's clear that we have to go to the limit again, that a top performance is required. Then we are a team that can pose problems for any opponent and win," said Austria coach Stephan Helm. And attacking player Andreas Gruber added: "We want to get the three points to stay ahead." Neither of them expected it to be a walkover. "In addition to their team unity, Altach have also impressed with their individual quality recently, so we have to be really careful," warned Helm, who is only giving Marko Raguz match practice with the Young Violets for the time being.
Altach could celebrate two home wins in a row for the first time since May 2021. That would not be entirely surprising, as Altach have won against Austria more often than any other club in the top flight with 16 victories. Most recently there was a 1:2 at Sturm Graz - after two wins in a row. That did not leave any negative traces. "We showed that we can keep up with any opponent," said the Altach coach, emphasizing the positives.
Gustavo Santos, who has scored five times in four games, will once again provide the goals. This rate has caused a stir, and a transfer during the transfer window does not seem out of the question. "You can't say that he hasn't given his all in the games. I'd put my money on him continuing to do that for as long as he's with us," said Standfest.
It remains to be seen whether Dijon Kameri will play a role. The Salzburg loanee started training on Wednesday, but still has slight problems with his ankle. Burkina Faso team defender Mohamed Ouedraogo, who extended his contract with the Vorarlbergers "long-term" on Friday, is fully fit.
