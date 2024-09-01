Altach vs. Austria – LIVE from 5pm

The Viennese also want the three points. "It's clear that we have to go to the limit again, that a top performance is required. Then we are a team that can pose problems for any opponent and win," said Austria coach Stephan Helm. And attacking player Andreas Gruber added: "We want to get the three points to stay ahead." Neither of them expected it to be a walkover. "In addition to their team unity, Altach have also impressed with their individual quality recently, so we have to be really careful," warned Helm, who is only giving Marko Raguz match practice with the Young Violets for the time being.