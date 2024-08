Major airport project continues to make progress

With around 30 million passengers per year, it is also immensely important for the congress, business and tourism metropolis of Vienna. With major investment projects such as the southern extension of Terminal 3 and a new hotel, the course is being set for future growth. "With the construction of the southern extension, 18 new, very attractive bus gates are currently being built", says Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG. Bus gates F61-67 are currently required for the summer peak period until the opening of the new terminal.