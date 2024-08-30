Vorteilswelt
Air strike on convoy

Dead in new incident with aid transport in Gaza

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 14:38

Following shots fired at a UN humanitarian vehicle in the Gaza Strip, there has been another incident involving an aid transport. According to the Israeli army, several gunmen took control of a vehicle at the head of a convoy, whereupon they were attacked by Israeli soldiers. 

Employees of a transport company working with the relevant aid organization were killed.

According to the Israeli army, all members of the aid organization are safe and sound. The aid convoy had reached its destination in the Rafah area.

Refugees in Khan Yunes (Bild: AFP/AFP )
Refugees in Khan Yunes
(Bild: AFP/AFP )
Israeli soldiers in Gaza (Bild: AFP)
Israeli soldiers in Gaza
(Bild: AFP)

According to the Guardian report, the military carried out an airstrike on the first vehicle in the convoy. Several employees of a transport company who were in the vehicle were killed.

Israel under increasing pressure
According to UN reports, soldiers fired on a humanitarian vehicle of the World Food Program (WFP) in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. No one was injured.

Israel explained the incident with a communication error between the Israeli armed forces, said the American deputy UN ambassador Robert Wood. Israel announced an investigation. Aid workers have been killed several times since the beginning of the Gaza war almost eleven months ago.

