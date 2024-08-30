Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Roma transfer canceled

Transfer suddenly canceled: Now Danso is talking!

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 14:31

Kevin Danso's transfer from RC Lens to AS Roma has fallen through. According to the Italian media, the ÖFB team player was diagnosed with heart problems during the medical check in Rome on Thursday, but both Danso and Lens cannot understand this diagnosis. 

comment0 Kommentare

He is "disappointed and angry about the course of events over the past few days" and "very surprised about the supposed reason for the transfer cancellation", the defender announced on social media on Friday.

Kevin Danso (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Kevin Danso
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

"In no way comprehensible"
Danso also stated: "Both the ÖFB doctors and the medical department at RC Lens have closely monitored and regularly examined me over the past few years. I was last checked in detail at the start of pre-season training in Lens. No abnormalities were ever detected. That's why the interpretations of the medical check in Rome are highly irritating for those around me and for me and in no way comprehensible."

Future unclear
Danso, who returned to Lens on Friday, explained that he would now discuss his situation with those responsible at Lens and the ÖFB and prepare for the tasks ahead. A transfer to another club is not completely out of the question, but seems unlikely due to the end of the transfer window in the European top leagues on Friday (today). Danso is expected to join the national team in Carinthia on Monday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf