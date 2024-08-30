Roma transfer canceled
Transfer suddenly canceled: Now Danso is talking!
Kevin Danso's transfer from RC Lens to AS Roma has fallen through. According to the Italian media, the ÖFB team player was diagnosed with heart problems during the medical check in Rome on Thursday, but both Danso and Lens cannot understand this diagnosis.
He is "disappointed and angry about the course of events over the past few days" and "very surprised about the supposed reason for the transfer cancellation", the defender announced on social media on Friday.
"In no way comprehensible"
Danso also stated: "Both the ÖFB doctors and the medical department at RC Lens have closely monitored and regularly examined me over the past few years. I was last checked in detail at the start of pre-season training in Lens. No abnormalities were ever detected. That's why the interpretations of the medical check in Rome are highly irritating for those around me and for me and in no way comprehensible."
Future unclear
Danso, who returned to Lens on Friday, explained that he would now discuss his situation with those responsible at Lens and the ÖFB and prepare for the tasks ahead. A transfer to another club is not completely out of the question, but seems unlikely due to the end of the transfer window in the European top leagues on Friday (today). Danso is expected to join the national team in Carinthia on Monday.
