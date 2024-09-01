LASK against Wolfsberger AC from 5pm LIVE

Kühbauer: "That would be completely wrong"

Despite the recent low blows, Kühbauer warned against the Linzers. "They are struggling, but you have the chance to turn things around in every game. We have to succeed in delaying that," demanded the Burgenland native. "They're not performing as well as they can. We want to take something with us, but it would be completely wrong to think we're going there and it will be an easy game." According to the coach, it is still too early for new signing Markus Pink to play in the starting eleven. However, a substitution of the goalkeeper is certainly conceivable.