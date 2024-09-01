LASK against Wolfsberger AC from 5pm LIVE

Explosive return
A rendezvous with his own past awaits Dietmar Kühbauer today. The coach and his WAC will play an away match against LASK, where he worked for a year from May 2022. While Wolfsburg have picked up two wins from the first four rounds of the Bundesliga, Linz are currently only tenth and recently had to cope with failure in the Europa League play-off. They suffered a last-minute 0:1 draw against FCSB in Bucharest on Thursday.
Kühbauer: "That would be completely wrong"
Despite the recent low blows, Kühbauer warned against the Linzers. "They are struggling, but you have the chance to turn things around in every game. We have to succeed in delaying that," demanded the Burgenland native. "They're not performing as well as they can. We want to take something with us, but it would be completely wrong to think we're going there and it will be an easy game." According to the coach, it is still too early for new signing Markus Pink to play in the starting eleven. However, a substitution of the goalkeeper is certainly conceivable.
Kühbauer had led LASK to third place in 2022/23, but had to leave at the end of the season. He no longer harbors any regrets. "Most of my time in Linz was positive, I even fell in love with the city a little," said the 53-year-old.
Kühbauer has not only had good experiences with LASK, but also against them. In his most recent nine duels with the Upper Austrians, the coach has managed two draws and seven wins. If the former team player were to win again, the Linzers would probably be on fire, as they would have lost their first three home games in the championship for the first time in the history of the Bundesliga.
Darazs: "I firmly believe in the team"
But according to coach Thomas Darazs, it shouldn't come to that. "I firmly believe in the team," affirmed the 46-year-old. For Valon Berisha, the match against Wolfsberg is of immense importance. "Now we have to lead with character. When you have a headwind, you'll see who leads the way and who wants to change things. The game against WAC is like a final for us, so that we can get some breathing space. We can't let our heads drop. We have to win now so that we can regain some positive energy," explained the midfielder.
