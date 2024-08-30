Handbook for a successful, healthy life

I have many books that are dog-eared, others with markings on the edges of the text or post-its for special pages. This book has everything plus the good old bookmarks and has long looked like a printed hedgehog. Because this book captivates the inclined reader, who is more interested in health than illness, in nature and spirituality as well as in the achievements of modern medicine, from the first page to the last. And then right from the beginning again.