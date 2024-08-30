Worries for Max Verstappen: “It can happen”

Norris: "I think I can do much better now"

In the past, he would have struggled to deliver every weekend, Norris explained. "I think I can do that much better now." However, the 24-year-old, who has been driving for the traditional British team since 2019, also candidly revealed that he hardly eats anything on Sundays and also has problems with drinking. "Simply because I'm nervous and because of the pressure." But it's about turning that into positive energy.