RB trembles for title

Worries for Max Verstappen: “It can happen”

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 10:22

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has not ruled out the possibility of rival McLaren dominating the remaining races in this year's battle for the Formula 1 world championship. 

"It can happen," said the 26-year-old Dutchman ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this Sunday (3pm, live in the sportkrone.at ticker). "But that's not in my control."

70 points difference
Nine races to go. Verstappen has been waiting an unusually long time for a win by his standards; the defending champion has now failed to win five times in a row. Most recently at his home race in Zandvoort, Verstappen was beaten by British championship rival Lando Norris. The McLaren driver is 70 points behind in second place in the standings.

"There are still a lot of points on the table," emphasized Lewis Hamilton. The 39-year-old record world champion has nothing to do with the title this year, despite a resurgent Mercedes, but does not consider a triumph for Norris and his former team McLaren to be impossible. However, Norris would also need a bit of luck, Hamilton said with a view to the drivers' championship.

Norris: "I think I can do much better now"
In the past, he would have struggled to deliver every weekend, Norris explained. "I think I can do that much better now." However, the 24-year-old, who has been driving for the traditional British team since 2019, also candidly revealed that he hardly eats anything on Sundays and also has problems with drinking. "Simply because I'm nervous and because of the pressure." But it's about turning that into positive energy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

