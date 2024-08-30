RB trembles for title
Worries for Max Verstappen: “It can happen”
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has not ruled out the possibility of rival McLaren dominating the remaining races in this year's battle for the Formula 1 world championship.
"It can happen," said the 26-year-old Dutchman ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this Sunday (3pm, live in the sportkrone.at ticker). "But that's not in my control."
70 points difference
Nine races to go. Verstappen has been waiting an unusually long time for a win by his standards; the defending champion has now failed to win five times in a row. Most recently at his home race in Zandvoort, Verstappen was beaten by British championship rival Lando Norris. The McLaren driver is 70 points behind in second place in the standings.
"There are still a lot of points on the table," emphasized Lewis Hamilton. The 39-year-old record world champion has nothing to do with the title this year, despite a resurgent Mercedes, but does not consider a triumph for Norris and his former team McLaren to be impossible. However, Norris would also need a bit of luck, Hamilton said with a view to the drivers' championship.
Norris: "I think I can do much better now"
In the past, he would have struggled to deliver every weekend, Norris explained. "I think I can do that much better now." However, the 24-year-old, who has been driving for the traditional British team since 2019, also candidly revealed that he hardly eats anything on Sundays and also has problems with drinking. "Simply because I'm nervous and because of the pressure." But it's about turning that into positive energy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.