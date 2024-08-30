“The play-off would be a world sensation!

New jewel already here

Sturm must name the squad for the Champions League by September 3. The penultimate new signing has been on board since Thursday: the 18-year-old gem Malick Yalcouyé has been loaned out by Brighton for a year. The island club only transferred nine million euros to IFK Gothenburg for the midfielder in July. "I can't imagine Sturm getting him," Turkey expert told the "Steirerkrone" a few days ago. But the double winners (Jatta was suspended for one game after a red card in Ried) seem to be getting Erencan Yardimci after all. In a roundabout way. The 22-year-old is about to move to Hoffenheim and is to be loaned to Sturm by Prass-Klub. The Turk is a candidate, "but we also have other options", said Schicker.