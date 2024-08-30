Sturm on the draw
“The play-off would be a world sensation!
The "Krone" shared Sturm's excitement at the Champions League draw at the Longin-Klub on Thursday evening. No jubilation among the black bosses after the failure of the lottery fairy. But the champions took their opponents in their stride. Christian Ilzer: "We will do everything we can to spring a surprise or two."
A stone's throw away from the stadium - in the Longin Club - Sturm's bosses watched the Champions League draw on Thursday evening. The atmosphere was relaxed at first, but then the tension grew by the minute. When the first opponent, RB Leipzig, was announced, a murmur went through the room. The German bulls of all teams, nobody was keen on them. Then Dortmund, well. No wave went through the Longin club. No Real Madrid, no Bayern. "We've always wanted games against German clubs in recent decades. Now we get to play against the yellow wall in Dortmund, it will be an experience," said a delighted President Christian Jauk.
The Sturm bosses had to smile at opponent number three: Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo! The Italians are practically old friends of the Blacks since the Höjlund transfer. It was only last fall that they came up against the Italian club. Lille and Sporting Lisbon again, but the double winners' joy at meeting these opponents was admittedly limited.
And the slices of pizza that were served almost got stuck in the throats of some when the computer "spit out" the remaining opponents: Stade Brest, Bruges and Girona - tough, but not big names. "I'm sure some people would have wished for better-sounding names, but maybe we can do better than we would have with a different draw," said Jauk, looking on the bright side. There was no grumbling about the failure of the fairy godmother anyway.
Top teams await us in Dortmund and Leipzig. We're really looking forward to that. It's amazing to be there at all."
Sturms Sportchef Andreas SCHICKER
"I'm grounded enough, it's already a huge success that we can compete in the Champions League," Christian Ilzer summed it up. The coach would have been thrilled to play against Liverpool at Anfield Road, but he didn't. "We will fill the stadium in Klagenfurt four times with our fans and do everything we can to spring a surprise or two. We're always the underdog. Reaching the play-offs would be a world sensation!" emphasized Ilzer. Head of Sport Andreas Schicker also nodded: "Top teams await us in Dortmund and Leipzig. We're really looking forward to that. It's amazing to even be there."
New jewel already here
Sturm must name the squad for the Champions League by September 3. The penultimate new signing has been on board since Thursday: the 18-year-old gem Malick Yalcouyé has been loaned out by Brighton for a year. The island club only transferred nine million euros to IFK Gothenburg for the midfielder in July. "I can't imagine Sturm getting him," Turkey expert told the "Steirerkrone" a few days ago. But the double winners (Jatta was suspended for one game after a red card in Ried) seem to be getting Erencan Yardimci after all. In a roundabout way. The 22-year-old is about to move to Hoffenheim and is to be loaned to Sturm by Prass-Klub. The Turk is a candidate, "but we also have other options", said Schicker.
