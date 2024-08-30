“It was the right time for a new challenge”

Did Amstetten's past "horror season" and last place play a part? "No. We were beaten below our value. We often played well, but unfortunately didn't score the goals and then got them." Former coach Jochen Fallmann put "Dirni" on the bench ("It was a bit incomprehensible"), but he played permanently for his successor Patrick Enengl. "He immediately put his trust in me - it was a good relationship, a good working relationship," said the 26-year-old central defender about the coach, who is barely four years his senior and is still unbeaten with the Mostviertler in this league season. "Patrick is young, hungry and sets the team up well. He wants to play very actively and quickly up front." And: "Amstetten have started the season really well. It will be an intense match. There won't be any friends in the 90 minutes, but of course we'll chat again afterwards."