Car plunged into Möll: passers-by rescued Italian man
The alarm was raised in Mölltal on Thursday evening: vehicle in the Möll, divers requested - this was the initially dramatic-sounding information about the fire department operation. However, the four occupants were rescued by passers-by.
In Lassach in the Möll Valley, the car driven by Italians left the road for unknown reasons and ended up in the river. Passers-by were able to help the four occupants out of the car. "When we arrived at the scene of the accident, everyone was already out of the car," said Herbert Fresser, the commander of the Mörtschach fire brigade, who also had colleagues from the Winklern and Heiligenblut fire brigades and, at times, from Rangersdorf on the scene. A towing company will recover the car with a crane.
Simultaneous operation at forest fire
In the meantime, the Rangersdorf firefighters have returned to their other assignment. "A forester saw a forest fire starting from the neighboring mountain. At an altitude of around 1900 meters. It would have taken us an hour and a half to get to the source of the fire. So the police helicopter flew out to investigate the situation and put out the fire straight away. That's a great help," says Kurt Schober, the district fire brigade commander of Spittal. It is not yet clear how large the area on fire is and whether the cause is lightning.
