Car plunged into Möll: passers-by rescued Italian man

Simultaneous operation at forest fire

In the meantime, the Rangersdorf firefighters have returned to their other assignment. "A forester saw a forest fire starting from the neighboring mountain. At an altitude of around 1900 meters. It would have taken us an hour and a half to get to the source of the fire. So the police helicopter flew out to investigate the situation and put out the fire straight away. That's a great help," says Kurt Schober, the district fire brigade commander of Spittal. It is not yet clear how large the area on fire is and whether the cause is lightning.