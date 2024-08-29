Parties at loggerheads
Red-Turkish political dispute with three questions
In Burgenland, the SPÖ and ÖVP are once again at loggerheads. Specifically, it is about the transitional allowance for the Turkish state chairman Christian Sagartz. SPÖ club leader Fürst senses a "pay scandal", while Sagartz sees "nerves of steel".
Club leader Roland Fürst (SPÖ) borrowed from Josef Cap on Thursday. At a party conference in 1982, the latter had posed three questions to the then governor of Burgenland, Theodor Kery, as the SJ national chairman. The action went down in Austrian political history.
Answers demanded on transitional allowance and politicians' pensions
Without further ado, Fürst hosted a press conference and formulated three questions for ÖVP state chairman Christian Sagartz. As reported, Sagartz is claiming a transitional allowance after leaving the EU Parliament. According to Fürst, this amounts to around 8,000 euros net per month. He could also apply for a politician's pension from the age of 63. "How do you morally justify claiming the 'golden parachute'?" is the first question. Secondly, he wants to know why the ÖVP provincial chairman accepts the pension scheme, even though politicians' pensions have already been abolished in Austria.
Third question to Sagartz: Did he live in a subsidized starter apartment in Oberloisdorf as an EU politician? "We have received information from the population," says Fürst. The SPÖ party leader demands answers and identifies a "salary scandal". If the ÖVP chairman does not waive his transitional allowance and luxury pension, he is ready to resign.
Counterattack by ÖVP state party chairman
Sagartz did not want to answer Fürst's questions in detail. "I have already commented on the transitional allowance and nobody knows what will happen in 20 years' time," said the ÖVP chairman. "Privately, I have nothing to reproach myself for," he said on the third point. Sagartz, on the other hand, senses nervousness in the regional SPÖ: "Obviously, nerves are already on edge there during the election campaign."
Conclusion: the climate between red and turquoise in the state remains frosty despite the summer heat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
