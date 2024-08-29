Red-Turkish political dispute with three questions

Answers demanded on transitional allowance and politicians' pensions

Without further ado, Fürst hosted a press conference and formulated three questions for ÖVP state chairman Christian Sagartz. As reported, Sagartz is claiming a transitional allowance after leaving the EU Parliament. According to Fürst, this amounts to around 8,000 euros net per month. He could also apply for a politician's pension from the age of 63. "How do you morally justify claiming the 'golden parachute'?" is the first question. Secondly, he wants to know why the ÖVP provincial chairman accepts the pension scheme, even though politicians' pensions have already been abolished in Austria.