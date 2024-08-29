8000 euro Rolex stolen from Viennese gym

Man followed Wiener into the studio unnoticed

He told the "Krone" newspaper that he entered the classy gym shortly after 3 p.m. on August 9. He did not realize at the time that he was being followed by a man who had probably been watching him on the street outside the gym. When Martin F. went to train, he put his silver-gold Rolex Datejust (36 mm, bi-color, year of manufacture 1997) in the side compartment of his sports bag. He ignored a man in the changing room who had no sports gear with him.