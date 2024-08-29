Not for the first time
8000 euro Rolex stolen from Viennese gym
Once again, a luxury gym in Vienna's city center has become the target of luxury thieves. At least one unknown person is said to have followed a sportsman - and stole the expensive Rolex from his locker while he was training. This is not the first time that valuable watches have disappeared from a gym.
Word has probably already spread among criminals that many business people in Vienna's city center also use their free time to go to the gym. A fact that has now also cost the Viennese Martin F. (name changed) an expensive watch. The 35-year-old wishes to remain anonymous due to the ongoing investigation into the case.
Man followed Wiener into the studio unnoticed
He told the "Krone" newspaper that he entered the classy gym shortly after 3 p.m. on August 9. He did not realize at the time that he was being followed by a man who had probably been watching him on the street outside the gym. When Martin F. went to train, he put his silver-gold Rolex Datejust (36 mm, bi-color, year of manufacture 1997) in the side compartment of his sports bag. He ignored a man in the changing room who had no sports gear with him.
Video surveillance shows suspected thief
But it was probably the same man who struck during training and snatched the Rolex, which was worth 8,000 euros. Video surveillance footage shows him leaving the gym just a few minutes after entering it. The Rolex is now a case for the police, who do not wish to comment for legal reasons and due to ongoing investigations.
Theft "can never be completely ruled out"
The gym itself was naturally contrite when asked by Krone. There are "many people coming in and out", so they take "appropriate measures to reduce the risk of theft". However, these risks "can never be completely ruled out". The possibility of professional gangs gaining access cannot be ruled out. Customers are offered the opportunity to store expensive watches and similar items separately. Video surveillance of the lockers is of course not possible.
As a company where many people come and go, we take appropriate measures to reduce the risk of theft. Unfortunately, such risks can never be completely ruled out.
Suspect provided false membership details
Of course, these measures don't help Martin F.. He feels a little ripped off, he says. He was offered three monthly installments as a small compensation. He was not made aware of the separate storage and the fact that he was not allowed to keep valuables in his locker when he signed the contract. He also criticized the fact that the alleged thief had only been a member for 30 days and had obtained the membership using incorrect data.
Watches as popular stolen goods
This is not the first time that the fitness studio in the city has been the target of thieves. Between October and December 2022, one or more perpetrators reportedly struck at least ten times. Back then, magnetic cards were stolen and lockers were opened. The loot: winter jackets, laptops, headphones, ATM cards and smartphones as well as a Rolex Explorer 2 (worth 10,000 euros) and an Omega Seamaster 300 (worth 13,000 euros).
