Health Minister Rauch wants to break the taboo

More open approach - also in advertising - desirable

The topic of menstruation is still a taboo subject, even though more than half of the population in Austria has been menstruating for several decades, explained the Health Minister. "We have to break the taboo." In some cultures, girls and women are considered unclean and dirty during menstruation, but even in Western cultures, those affected are still confronted with ignorance and shame. Rauch referred to advertising, in which the word "discreet" is the most important thing, according to the motto that no one should notice when a woman is menstruating. Blood is also depicted in advertisements with a blue color. He also criticized the gender gap in medical research and diagnosis, saying that a distinction should be made between the male and female body.