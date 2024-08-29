Shame before menstruation
Health Minister Rauch wants to break the taboo
More than half of women in Austria struggle with moderate to severe discomfort during menstruation. Many are unable to cope with everyday life during this time without painkillers. Nevertheless, the topic is still taboo in our country. The government now wants to counteract this.
"We want to bring this taboo subject out into the open", said Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) in Salzburg at the presentation of the first Austrian Menstrual Health Report. One of the findings is that around 1.9 million women experience moderate to very severe pain during menstruation, with more than half of them taking painkillers.
The report by the Ministry of Health, which was published on Thursday and is intended to help remove taboos and strengthen healthcare, was compiled by Gesundheit Österreich GmbH. To this end, 1300 girls and women aged between 14 and 60 were surveyed by telephone or online. The result: 67 percent regularly experience moderate to severe pain, ranging from abdominal and back pain to cramps, headaches and migraines. 55 percent take painkillers to cope with everyday life during menstruation, which lasts an average of five days. For 4.7 percent it is difficult to afford menstrual products, for 16 percent this is occasionally the case. Up to 500,000 women in Austria are affected by period poverty.
Rauch: "Endometriosis is hardly noticed"
In addition, one in fifteen women suffers from the chronic gynecological pain disorder endometriosis. The number of unreported cases is even higher. It takes an average of seven years for sufferers to receive a diagnosis. "Endometriosis is hardly recognized," said the Minister of Health. To ensure good diagnosis and treatment, Gesundheit Österreich GmbH will revise the endometriosis guideline together with the specialist society for women's health.
However, women also have to contend with psychological complaints. Around 20 percent of those surveyed often feel stressed when thinking about menstruation. 19 percent stated that they withdraw during this time. The average age of first menstruation in Austria is 13 years. Half feel well informed, 19 percent are not prepared and 26 percent do not know exactly what to expect, explained study author Sylvia Gaiswinkler. 66 percent of women use tampons, 58 percent use pads and panty liners. A quarter of those surveyed do not feel comfortable buying these products in the store. Aline Halhuber-Ahlmann, Managing Director of the Salzburg Women's Health Centre, said that the menstrual products, which are provided to girls free of charge, are brought in "neutral bags" so that they are not recognizable as such.
More open approach - also in advertising - desirable
The topic of menstruation is still a taboo subject, even though more than half of the population in Austria has been menstruating for several decades, explained the Health Minister. "We have to break the taboo." In some cultures, girls and women are considered unclean and dirty during menstruation, but even in Western cultures, those affected are still confronted with ignorance and shame. Rauch referred to advertising, in which the word "discreet" is the most important thing, according to the motto that no one should notice when a woman is menstruating. Blood is also depicted in advertisements with a blue color. He also criticized the gender gap in medical research and diagnosis, saying that a distinction should be made between the male and female body.
Women would also like evidence-based information about the menopause. According to the report, the average age of the last menstrual period in Austria is 49. According to the report, one in five women feel uninformed or poorly informed about the menopause, with as many as 98 percent reporting symptoms. However, 70 percent agreed with the statement that women feel free and independent after the menopause, as Gaiswinkler explained.
The author of the study identified a clear need for action in terms of comprehensive, low-threshold and free information and education. The high response rate to the survey showed that there is great interest, she said, "Menstruation is a shameful and taboo subject. This has an impact on women's well-being and health." Women's circumstances must be taken seriously. The aim is to close information gaps, explained Rauch and announced that the Ministry of Health will publish videos in eleven languages this year on topics such as first menstruation and remedies for symptoms, endometriosis, menopause and female genital mutilation.
