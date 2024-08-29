Collective call cabs soon on the road throughout the province

Eisenstadt in the planning stage

Eisenstadt and its district have excellent transport connections. At its heart is the city bus with four local transport lines. The key data for the district: 25 municipalities, 183 public transport stops, eight train stations with connections to Vienna, Bratislava and Sopron as well as regional connections, 35 bus routes active in the Eisenstadt district, eleven of which are operated by VBB.Esterházy Castle, the Mörbisch Lake Festival, the Opera Festival and the Familypark in St. Margarethen are frequently visited. Dorner: "The BAST should cover everything."