Captain Hierländer hopes: “Please, I want Milan!”

"Which pig would you like to have?" asked Robert Lembke many years ago in his TV show "Was bin ich". The "Krone" asked Sturm: Which club would you like to have? "Real Madrid would be cool," Thomas Tebbich answers like a shot from a gun. "During my time in Abu Dhabi, I was responsible for the third-largest sponsor of the royals," said Sturm's economic captain, who will be at the draw this Thursday with head of security Bruno Hütter. "A good opportunity to talk to the opponents," says Tebbich.