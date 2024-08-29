21,000 subscriptions are gone
Captain Hierländer hopes: “Please, I want Milan!”
After 23 years, Sturm Graz are celebrating their comeback in the Champions League. The draw will take place this Thursday (6pm) to determine which super clubs will be playing in Klagenfurt's Wörthersee Stadium. Real Madrid, the Rossoneri and Bayern are on the players' wish list. .
"Which pig would you like to have?" asked Robert Lembke many years ago in his TV show "Was bin ich". The "Krone" asked Sturm: Which club would you like to have? "Real Madrid would be cool," Thomas Tebbich answers like a shot from a gun. "During my time in Abu Dhabi, I was responsible for the third-largest sponsor of the royals," said Sturm's economic captain, who will be at the draw this Thursday with head of security Bruno Hütter. "A good opportunity to talk to the opponents," says Tebbich.
Tebbich is satisfied with the advance sales for the four "home games" at Klagenfurt's Wörthersee Stadium. "We've sold just under 21,000 tickets so far and we're expecting a sell-out. Of course, that also depends on the opponent."
Bayern would be a premiere
The team from Graz wouldn't mind a premiere. "Bayern Munich would also be a great draw, we've never played a competitive match against the record champions in the club's history," said Tebbich.
There are only top opponents
A clash against the Weißwurst-Klub would also be something special for Lovro Zvonarek, as the 19-year-old is only on loan from Bayern. "But I don't care, there are only top opponents in the Champions League."
Meanwhile, Stefan Hierländer from Greifenburg is fervently hoping: "Please! I want to get Milan. I've been a big fan of the Rossoneri since I was a child, I was already running around in a Milan kit with my family in Lignano when I was six years old. I generally love Italian soccer," grins the captain, who, as a Carinthian, has real home games.
"Second home for Sturm"
Hierländer: "If we can't play in Liebenau, then at least in Klagenfurt - it's already become something like our second home thanks to our Cup successes. I'm particularly looking forward to it, of course!"
