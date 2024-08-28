Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Clear no to the EU

New British prime minister rejects Brexit reversal

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 15:41

During a visit to Berlin, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer once again ruled out his country's return to the EU. After years of Conservative governments, the UK wants a fresh start in relations with Europe and the EU.

comment0 Kommentare

However, this does not mean "reversing Brexit or rejoining the EU customs union or the single market", said the Social Democrat politician at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 

He also ruled out a Youth Mobility Scheme, which Germany would like to see for the entire EU and for the UK. "We have no plans for a Youth Mobility Scheme, but we do have plans for a closer relationship," said Starmer. Nothing has changed in his position since his election at the beginning of July, the Prime Minister emphasized with regard to claims by the Conservative opposition in the UK that he wants to lead the country back into the EU through the back door.

Cooperation between Berlin and London
Chancellor Scholz (SPD) emphasized the good relations between the UK and the EU. The people of the UK made a historic decision in 2016, he said, but they remain close friends and want to further strengthen all parts of the relationship.

London and Berlin want to work closely together. (Bild: AFP/Tobias SCHWARZ)
London and Berlin want to work closely together.
(Bild: AFP/Tobias SCHWARZ)

With this in mind, Starmer and Scholz announced a cooperation agreement between their two countries, which should be in place by the end of the year. This will also include areas such as trade and defense, Starmer said on Wednesday after his meeting with Scholz at the Chancellery in Berlin. Both governments also wanted to conclude an agreement on migration issues in order to better combat irregular migration. This should also involve an increased exchange of data.

Starmer said that there had never been such a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Germany before. Scholz announced that German-British government consultations would take place soon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf