New British prime minister rejects Brexit reversal

He also ruled out a Youth Mobility Scheme, which Germany would like to see for the entire EU and for the UK. "We have no plans for a Youth Mobility Scheme, but we do have plans for a closer relationship," said Starmer. Nothing has changed in his position since his election at the beginning of July, the Prime Minister emphasized with regard to claims by the Conservative opposition in the UK that he wants to lead the country back into the EU through the back door.