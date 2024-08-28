Clear no to the EU
New British prime minister rejects Brexit reversal
During a visit to Berlin, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer once again ruled out his country's return to the EU. After years of Conservative governments, the UK wants a fresh start in relations with Europe and the EU.
However, this does not mean "reversing Brexit or rejoining the EU customs union or the single market", said the Social Democrat politician at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
He also ruled out a Youth Mobility Scheme, which Germany would like to see for the entire EU and for the UK. "We have no plans for a Youth Mobility Scheme, but we do have plans for a closer relationship," said Starmer. Nothing has changed in his position since his election at the beginning of July, the Prime Minister emphasized with regard to claims by the Conservative opposition in the UK that he wants to lead the country back into the EU through the back door.
Cooperation between Berlin and London
Chancellor Scholz (SPD) emphasized the good relations between the UK and the EU. The people of the UK made a historic decision in 2016, he said, but they remain close friends and want to further strengthen all parts of the relationship.
With this in mind, Starmer and Scholz announced a cooperation agreement between their two countries, which should be in place by the end of the year. This will also include areas such as trade and defense, Starmer said on Wednesday after his meeting with Scholz at the Chancellery in Berlin. Both governments also wanted to conclude an agreement on migration issues in order to better combat irregular migration. This should also involve an increased exchange of data.
Starmer said that there had never been such a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Germany before. Scholz announced that German-British government consultations would take place soon.
