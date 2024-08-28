Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Environmental outrage"

Holidaymaker discovery: tires illegally disposed of in the forest

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 18:00

German vacationers uncover "environmental crimes" in Upper Styria: During a hike, the couple came across dozens of discarded tires in a forest. Nothing was done for months. Now the municipality is reacting. 

comment0 Kommentare

A German couple regularly vacation in Styria, but what the Bavarians discovered this Easter in Gams near Hieflau (municipality of Landl) has spoiled the usual idyll: while hiking, they came across dozens of old tires in a remote forest. "We informed the police, a patrol went to take a look and, according to their own statement, tracked down the culprit," the holidaymakers tell the Krone.

"The tires are still there"
But when the couple returned to Gams in August, they were disillusioned: "We checked again and all the tires were still there." Enraged, the holidaymakers informed the police again. "Our colleagues at Landl police station recorded the incident the first time and passed it on to the relevant authorities," said the provincial police directorate.

Zitat Icon

"A company has already been commissioned to dispose of the tires and they will disappear in the next few days."

Bernhard Moser, Bürgermeister Landl

The all-clear has now been given by the mayor of Landl, Bernhard Moser (SPÖ): "A company has already been commissioned to dispose of the tires and they will disappear in the next few days." They were probably disposed of illegally decades ago by a former resident of an adjacent abandoned property, who has been living in a care home in Vienna for a long time. "It took some time because the district forestry inspectorate was involved and only now came to the conclusion that in such a case, if the owner can no longer be held responsible, the municipality is responsible for disposal," explains Moser.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf