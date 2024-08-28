"Environmental outrage"
Holidaymaker discovery: tires illegally disposed of in the forest
German vacationers uncover "environmental crimes" in Upper Styria: During a hike, the couple came across dozens of discarded tires in a forest. Nothing was done for months. Now the municipality is reacting.
A German couple regularly vacation in Styria, but what the Bavarians discovered this Easter in Gams near Hieflau (municipality of Landl) has spoiled the usual idyll: while hiking, they came across dozens of old tires in a remote forest. "We informed the police, a patrol went to take a look and, according to their own statement, tracked down the culprit," the holidaymakers tell the Krone.
"The tires are still there"
But when the couple returned to Gams in August, they were disillusioned: "We checked again and all the tires were still there." Enraged, the holidaymakers informed the police again. "Our colleagues at Landl police station recorded the incident the first time and passed it on to the relevant authorities," said the provincial police directorate.
"A company has already been commissioned to dispose of the tires and they will disappear in the next few days."
Bernhard Moser, Bürgermeister Landl
The all-clear has now been given by the mayor of Landl, Bernhard Moser (SPÖ): "A company has already been commissioned to dispose of the tires and they will disappear in the next few days." They were probably disposed of illegally decades ago by a former resident of an adjacent abandoned property, who has been living in a care home in Vienna for a long time. "It took some time because the district forestry inspectorate was involved and only now came to the conclusion that in such a case, if the owner can no longer be held responsible, the municipality is responsible for disposal," explains Moser.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.