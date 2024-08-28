Holidaymaker discovery: tires illegally disposed of in the forest

The all-clear has now been given by the mayor of Landl, Bernhard Moser (SPÖ): "A company has already been commissioned to dispose of the tires and they will disappear in the next few days." They were probably disposed of illegally decades ago by a former resident of an adjacent abandoned property, who has been living in a care home in Vienna for a long time. "It took some time because the district forestry inspectorate was involved and only now came to the conclusion that in such a case, if the owner can no longer be held responsible, the municipality is responsible for disposal," explains Moser.