Rollover with small truck ended in the ditch

The 27-year-old from the district of south-eastern Styria was driving his small truck on the L 201 in Kirchberg in the direction of Feldbach at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. For reasons as yet unexplained, he left the road. The vehicle hit an embankment, crashed into a traffic sign and subsequently overturned. The small truck only came to a halt lying on its roof in the ditch.