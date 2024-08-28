Almost every 2nd company is a victim of attacks from China

Enormous financial losses

The Bitkom survey also clearly shows the extent of the threat. Eight out of ten companies in Germany (81%) say that their company has been affected by the theft of data and IT equipment as well as digital and analog industrial espionage or sabotage in the past twelve months. A further ten percent suspect this. The damage caused by these analog and digital attacks is estimated by those affected to total 267 billion euros, which is 29 percent more than in the previous year.