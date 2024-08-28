Groundbreaking ceremony
7.6 million euros for new outpatient clinic in Feldbach
An investment of millions in the Styrian healthcare system: The outpatient clinic at LKH Feldbach, part of the LKH Oststeiermark network, will be expanded and modernized for 7.6 million euros by mid-2026.
Due to the sharp increase in patient frequency in recent years, the outpatient clinic at LKH Feldbach has reached its limits and in some cases has already exceeded them. Around 70,000 patients were treated as outpatients in Feldbach in the previous year alone. The need for action was therefore enormous - and now something is being done. The province of Styria and hospital operator Kages are also investing a lot of money in this.
Heralding in a new era
The ground-breaking ceremony has now taken place, heralding a new era in healthcare provision in Eastern Styria. In future, there will be seven (instead of four) treatment rooms, plus a plaster room, a wound care room and a new area for initial assessment. The waiting area will also be extended and a covered passageway to the main building will be built.
"We want to open up where we can"
"No matter where someone lives, healthcare should not make a difference. That's why we want to open up wherever we can so that patients in all regions receive the best possible healthcare," emphasizes Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), Regional Health Councillor. A total area of 1,247 square meters will be converted or added.
The LKH Oststeiermark
Total staff: 2000
Feldbach site: 255 beds
Fürstenfeld site: 102 beds
Hartberg site: 141 beds
Hannes Schwarz, chairman of the SPÖ parliamentary group, adds: "The modernization and expansion of the outpatient clinic in Feldbach is an important step towards future-oriented healthcare." In order to plan the new project in line with demand, the new outpatient clinic was recreated 1:1 in the Feldbach asphalt hall and operations were simulated there.
One of the largest surgery centers in Austria
"The 'new' LKH Oststeiermark is home to one of the largest surgical departments in Austria and is well positioned for the future thanks to innovative forms of cooperation," Gerhard Stark, Kages CEO, is convinced. Peter Braun, Operations Director of LKH Oststeiermark, also expressed his satisfaction at the ground-breaking ceremony: "The care of our patients is increasingly shifting to the outpatient sector. It is therefore essential that we create sufficient capacity and lean processes in order to guarantee demand-oriented care. We are thus following the guiding principle of 'outpatient before inpatient'."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
