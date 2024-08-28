7.6 million euros for new outpatient clinic in Feldbach

One of the largest surgery centers in Austria

"The 'new' LKH Oststeiermark is home to one of the largest surgical departments in Austria and is well positioned for the future thanks to innovative forms of cooperation," Gerhard Stark, Kages CEO, is convinced. Peter Braun, Operations Director of LKH Oststeiermark, also expressed his satisfaction at the ground-breaking ceremony: "The care of our patients is increasingly shifting to the outpatient sector. It is therefore essential that we create sufficient capacity and lean processes in order to guarantee demand-oriented care. We are thus following the guiding principle of 'outpatient before inpatient'."