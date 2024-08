Dead Sea and Vesuvius are now geological heritage sites

The excellent meteorite collection in Vienna is the oldest collection of its kind in the world. It comprises more than 7000 inventoried objects from around 2400 localities. Around 1000 of these objects are on display in the showroom. "With this initiative, we also want to support less well-funded collections, especially in countries of the Global South, where there are often very relevant collections that have little visibility," said Mathias Harzhauser, Head of the Geological-Palaeontological Department at the NHM Vienna.