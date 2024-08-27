Young refugees must attend anti-violence training

The Neustart association has been carrying out justice-related social work since 1957. One focus is on the resocialization of offenders, prevention and support for victims. Its activities include probation assistance, anti-violence training, de-radicalization measures, violence prevention, the monitoring of electronically supervised house arrest, as well as trial support for victims of crime.

Neustart operates throughout Austria, with five locations in Upper Austria. The association carries out anti-violence training on behalf of the Department of Integration.

Since September 2021, Neustart has also been carrying out mandatory violence prevention counseling after the police have issued a no-entry and no-approach order. This is done on behalf of the Federal Ministry of the Interior. In 2023, there were almost 2,200 people assigned to this service area in Upper Austria.