Offer raised again: Danso transfer imminent

Farewell from fans

The two clubs are looking for an agreement. As Danso has already agreed to the transfer, nothing should stand in the way of the deal, reported the "Gazzetta". On Sunday, the ÖFB player had already bid farewell to the Lens fans with a round in the stadium after the 2:0 home win in the league against Stade Brest. At the Lens sports center, the central defender was bid farewell with a poster with the inscription "Auf Wiedersehen, Danso!" written in German.