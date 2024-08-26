Vorteilswelt
Not recommended to eat

Metal contaminants: Billa recalls cheese cookies

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 23:06

The Rewe Group has now recalled the product because metal contaminants may have found their way into cheese cookies. A "possible health risk" cannot be ruled out, it said on Monday. 

The product affected is "Billa-immer-gut-Käsegebäck" with Gouda, tomato and chili (90 grams) from the supplier Buiteman with a best-before date of 24.6.2025. Consumption is not recommended, the company announced in a press release. The cookies have therefore also been withdrawn from sale in all Billa, Billa Plus, Adeg and Sutterlüty stores.

Returns possible without an invoice
Anyone who has already purchased the product can return it to any store without an invoice. "Buiteman B.V. regrets the incident and apologizes to all customers for the inconvenience caused," the company said.

The warning did not state that the health risk was "caused by the producer, manufacturer, importer or distributor". The metal contaminants could be found in individual products. It was a "precautionary recall", as the protection of consumers was consistent.

