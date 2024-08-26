Not recommended to eat
Metal contaminants: Billa recalls cheese cookies
The Rewe Group has now recalled the product because metal contaminants may have found their way into cheese cookies. A "possible health risk" cannot be ruled out, it said on Monday.
The product affected is "Billa-immer-gut-Käsegebäck" with Gouda, tomato and chili (90 grams) from the supplier Buiteman with a best-before date of 24.6.2025. Consumption is not recommended, the company announced in a press release. The cookies have therefore also been withdrawn from sale in all Billa, Billa Plus, Adeg and Sutterlüty stores.
Returns possible without an invoice
Anyone who has already purchased the product can return it to any store without an invoice. "Buiteman B.V. regrets the incident and apologizes to all customers for the inconvenience caused," the company said.
The warning did not state that the health risk was "caused by the producer, manufacturer, importer or distributor". The metal contaminants could be found in individual products. It was a "precautionary recall", as the protection of consumers was consistent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.