Metal contaminants: Billa recalls cheese cookies

The product affected is "Billa-immer-gut-Käsegebäck" with Gouda, tomato and chili (90 grams) from the supplier Buiteman with a best-before date of 24.6.2025. Consumption is not recommended, the company announced in a press release. The cookies have therefore also been withdrawn from sale in all Billa, Billa Plus, Adeg and Sutterlüty stores.