Historic inns along the Arlbergstraße

But there are also success stories: For example, establishments that have made the transition from village inns to exclusive guest accommodation. Or traditional establishments that have been revived by the enthusiasm and creativity of new tenants. A current exhibition at the Klostertal Museum is dedicated to these historic inns and their history. The focus is on the inns along the Arlbergstraße, which was opened 200 years ago. These include the Gasthof Post (formerly the "Schwarzer Adler") in Dalaas. As the most important building in the village, it was naturally given the number "1" when house numbers were introduced at the end of the 18th century. Emperor Franz Josef even spent the night in the "Post" on the occasion of the opening of the Arlbergbahn, which is why the old building still bears the name "Kaiserreich" today.