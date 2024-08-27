Places to stop for refreshments
Historic inns along the Arlbergstraße
In the past, inns were often the center of village life. There were once many of them along the Arlbergstraße. A few of these inns have survived to this day.
Hospitality is one of the oldest virtues in cultured societies. In the past, when many areas were still sparsely populated, people depended on it, because without a safe place to spend the night, longer journeys would hardly have been possible. Over time, this developed into a business idea and the first inns were built on important transportation routes. Travelers could stop off there and receive food and accommodation for themselves and their animals in return for payment.
The route from Vorarlberg to Tyrol was and still is a much traveled route. As early as the 13th century, there are more and more records of transportation activities on this route, which was still unpaved at the time. The construction of the "art road" over the Arlberg in the 1820s caused a veritable economic boom in the regions between Bludenz and Landeck. The construction of the Arlberg Railway from 1880 to 1884 was another such major event: in June 1883, more than 14,000 workers were at work along the entire route between Vorarlberg and Tyrol! The accommodation alone for so many people, many of whom had come to the region with their families, meant enormous expense.
Inns benefited from the crowds of people
The existing inns benefited from this, and during the construction period, further inns and taverns were built in almost every village in the region. Today, however, only a few of these still exist, as social change has left its mark on traditional inns: People's leisure habits have changed - regular visits to the pub are becoming an increasingly rare part of this. The industry is also confronted with a variety of challenges, including the search for qualified staff, the issue of succession and rising costs. The much-cited "death of inns" is clearly noticeable in the Klostertal: around 30 years ago, there were still around 40 inns from Bings to Stuben, but today there are around half as many.
But there are also success stories: For example, establishments that have made the transition from village inns to exclusive guest accommodation. Or traditional establishments that have been revived by the enthusiasm and creativity of new tenants. A current exhibition at the Klostertal Museum is dedicated to these historic inns and their history. The focus is on the inns along the Arlbergstraße, which was opened 200 years ago. These include the Gasthof Post (formerly the "Schwarzer Adler") in Dalaas. As the most important building in the village, it was naturally given the number "1" when house numbers were introduced at the end of the 18th century. Emperor Franz Josef even spent the night in the "Post" on the occasion of the opening of the Arlbergbahn, which is why the old building still bears the name "Kaiserreich" today.
The revival of an inn icon
The inn eventually developed into an important post and cart stop and passed through several owners over the decades. In 2012, the imposing building was completely renovated and expanded to include a wellness area with saunas and a salt grotto. Finally, the municipality bought the historic building and started looking for new tenants. These were found in Sophia Brunner (30) and Engin Suak (32). In July of this year, the "Post" was reopened after a long period of closure.
What motivates a young couple to take such a step? "We've both worked in the tourism industry for years. That gave us the confidence we needed to take over such a traditional business. We also have the full support of our families. I come from Klostertal myself and it was important to me to offer locals and guests a meeting place here in Dalaas," explains Brunner.
Her family history is closely linked to that of the Gasthof Post. "My grandmother worked here as head waitress for 30 years - that has left its mark," says the young woman. Redesigning the premises was no easy task, says the tenant couple: "We wanted to bring in our own style, but at the same time remain true to the historical ambience." They were unsure how the locals, who have known the inn all their lives, would react.
But their worries seem unfounded: The reactions after the reopening were consistently positive. The first vacation guests have already been accommodated. The first season has started with a team of eight, with plans to increase this to twelve soon: "We could do with more support, especially in the kitchen," says Suak. The story of the Gasthof Post seems to be far from over.
Legendary establishments and charismatic hosts
Other establishments along the Arlbergstrasse have also made a new start. For example, the Hotel/Restaurant Traube in Braz: the house has been owned by the Lorünser family since 1846 and the "First Klostertal Steam Bakery" was established there in 1924. Today, the Hotel Traube is a modern Alpine spa establishment. New capital has also been invested in the "Engel" inn in Klösterle. Its history also stretches back to the construction of the Arlbergbahn, and there were several formative characters among the Engel innkeepers who are still talked about in the valley today. The current owners have renovated and maintained the venerable house with great attention to detail, preserving the nostalgic charm of a bygone era.
Klostertal Museum
The summer exhibition "Historic inns of the valley" is open until October 31 on Wednesdays and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. Guided tours are also available outside opening hours by prior arrangement.
The stories of these and other inns along the Arlbergstraße can be discovered as part of the exhibition in the Klostertal Museum. "This should help to raise awareness of the role of these establishments as meeting places and bearers of tradition and cultural history," says initiator Christof Thöny. Incidentally, a trip to the museum can easily be combined with a visit to the inn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
